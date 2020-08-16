Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 617,015 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,090,000 after buying an additional 264,672 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.84.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.12. The stock had a trading volume of 877,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,901. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.07. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $354.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

