Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $28.71 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $28,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,529,000 after acquiring an additional 202,855 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 20.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,137,000 after acquiring an additional 757,376 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Target by 92.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,039,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,549,000 after acquiring an additional 469,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

