Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,404 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of First Solar worth $21,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,432.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 113,311 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.31. 1,118,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,213. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.