Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $32,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in ASML by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ASML by 975.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.10. The stock had a trading volume of 543,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,881. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $402.86. The company has a market capitalization of $153.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

