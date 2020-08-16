Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,974 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. 395,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,696. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

