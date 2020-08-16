Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,004 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of IPG Photonics worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,273.3% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $396,479.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $57,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,270 shares of company stock worth $5,272,243 in the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.25. 214,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 1.72. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $184.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

