Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 515 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,918,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,504. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

