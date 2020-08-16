Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after buying an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,985,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,470,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. G.Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $194.71. 630,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.30 and a 200-day moving average of $192.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

