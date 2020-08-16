Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $1,663,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 397.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,077,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after acquiring an additional 144,479 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.66. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

