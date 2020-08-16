Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,064 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,818 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

GILD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. 9,153,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,348,860. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of -285.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

