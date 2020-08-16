Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Etsy worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $534,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 562,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Etsy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,441. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $141.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $73,311.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,311.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,179,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,683 shares of company stock worth $32,394,880. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.