Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of TSC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. 61,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,939. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James J. Dolan bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,423 shares of company stock worth $412,103. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,516,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

