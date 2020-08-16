Ubricoin (UBN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ubricoin (CURRENCY:UBN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. Ubricoin has a total market capitalization of $277,453.37 and $13.00 worth of Ubricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubricoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Ubricoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, EtherFlyer and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002507 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002423 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000177 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Ubricoin

Ubricoin (UBN) is a token. Ubricoin’s total supply is 19,987,431,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,337,584,182 tokens. The official website for Ubricoin is ubricoin.ubrica.com . Ubricoin’s official message board is medium.com/@theubrican_2001 . Ubricoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubricoin

Ubricoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, EtherFlyer and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

