Ultimate Secure Cash One Day Volume Reaches $804.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $804.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 204.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

