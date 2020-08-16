United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB) Short Interest Up 18.9% in January

United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:UZB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

There is no company description available for United States Cellular Corp.

