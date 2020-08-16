Universa (UTNP) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.72 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Universa has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $54,089.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Livecoin. In the last week, Universa has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00159260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.49 or 0.01862745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00197473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00129798 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Livecoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.