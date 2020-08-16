UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.30 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00010835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $12.30 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00520015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000827 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002642 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

