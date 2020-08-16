Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $2.96

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 58.3% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00025044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, IDEX and IDAX. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $29.64 million and $7.90 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00040653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.59 or 0.05834543 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003254 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC, IDAX, TOPBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.