USDJ Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $188,164.00 (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $188,164.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00160558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.34 or 0.01865056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00199090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129216 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 4,344,447 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

