Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. 3,641,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.06. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

