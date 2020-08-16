VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 23.3% in April

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.45. 21,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,372. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $178.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.15.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

