Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,510,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 160,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,399,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.51. 2,097,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

