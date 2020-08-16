Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

