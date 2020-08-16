Velas (VLX) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $68.74 million and $3.52 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000042 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001454 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005520 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002934 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000260 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 1,404,071,567 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

