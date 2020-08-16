Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.6% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after buying an additional 4,167,470 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after buying an additional 3,886,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 249.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,500 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.79. 8,528,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,793,664. The stock has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

