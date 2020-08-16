VideoCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $746,423.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and $746,423.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001592 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,641,633 tokens. VideoCoin's official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin's official website is www.videocoin.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

