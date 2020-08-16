Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of VTGN opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.71. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vistagen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.