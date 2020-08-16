VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.50. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.78.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $3,744,189.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $135.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

