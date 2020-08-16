Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hyman Charles D owned approximately 0.14% of Vulcan Materials worth $21,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

