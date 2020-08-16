Wagerr (WGR) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $6,464.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002400 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 212,542,809 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,195 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

