Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.47. 1,057,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

