WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires 2,620 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFR. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1,078.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,541,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,416 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 889.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 858,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 771,295 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,156,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,456,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of EFR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.79. 49,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,615. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.