WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys 37,931 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1,170.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.84. 2,513,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,838. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

