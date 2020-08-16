WESCAP Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,155 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after buying an additional 5,015,028 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 184.2% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,426 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 144.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,424 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 73.4% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,131,000 after acquiring an additional 807,500 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research began coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,928. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

