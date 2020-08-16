WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Shares of LH traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.84. 416,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,905. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.17 and its 200-day moving average is $168.43. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

