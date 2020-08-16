WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,667,000 after purchasing an additional 651,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $182.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,725,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,759,925. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.90 and its 200-day moving average is $160.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

