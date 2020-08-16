WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VONG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.00. 55,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.95 and its 200 day moving average is $184.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $219.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.