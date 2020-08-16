WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $24.82 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,877 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 8.8% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $24,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 31,392,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,781,703. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

