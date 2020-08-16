WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $3.97 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.51. 2,097,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

