WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 301.4% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.20. 1,210,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

