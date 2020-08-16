WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after buying an additional 38,106 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,262,510. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

