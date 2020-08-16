WESCAP Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,409,000 after acquiring an additional 112,921 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $158.56. 582,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,773. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.60.

