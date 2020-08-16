WESCAP Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 155,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,188,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 312,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 103,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 53,525 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,606,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,051,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.