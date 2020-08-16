WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases 3,963 Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 142,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

TEI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

