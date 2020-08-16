WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases 8,132 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 749,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 597,512 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IIM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,400. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.