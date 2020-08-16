WESCAP Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 49.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $800,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 71,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10,125.1% in the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,131,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 584,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,409,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,359,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

