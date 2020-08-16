WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.38. 16,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,117. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.