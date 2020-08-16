WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 14,785 Shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the period.

HFXI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 53,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,191. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01.

