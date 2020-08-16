WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 15,057 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,020,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,117,000 after buying an additional 1,665,111 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,644,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 93,765.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 162,215 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 403.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 133,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 107,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,681,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,212. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.