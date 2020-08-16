WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 22,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 59,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $876,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 558,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,351,000 after buying an additional 152,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,297. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.